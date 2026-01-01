Menu
Maxine Audley
Maxine Audley
Date of Birth
29 April 1923
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
23 July 1992
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
Peeping Tom
(1960)
7.1
A King in New York
(1957)
7.0
The Vikings
(1958)
7.6
Peeping Tom
Peeping Tom
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1960, Great Britain
7
The Vikings
The Vikings
Drama, Adventure
1958, USA
7.1
A King in New York
A King In New York
Drama, Comedy
1957, Great Britain
6.7
The Prince and the Showgirl
The Prince and the Showgirl
Romantic, Comedy
1957, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
