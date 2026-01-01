Maxine Audley

Menu
Date of Birth
29 April 1923
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
23 July 1992
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Peeping Tom 7.6
Peeping Tom Peeping Tom
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1960, Great Britain
The Vikings 7
The Vikings The Vikings
Drama, Adventure 1958, USA
A King in New York 7.1
A King in New York A King In New York
Drama, Comedy 1957, Great Britain
The Prince and the Showgirl 6.7
The Prince and the Showgirl The Prince and the Showgirl
Romantic, Comedy 1957, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
