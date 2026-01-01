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About
Filmography
Luigi Vannucchi
Luigi Vannucchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Vannucchi
Luigi Vannucchi
Luigi Vannucchi
Date of Birth
25 November 1930
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 August 1978
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Red Tent
(1969)
6.6
Lovers Like Us
(1975)
6.1
The Assassination of Trotsky
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
1975
1972
1969
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.6
Lovers Like Us
Le sauvage
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1975, France / Italy
6.1
The Assassination of Trotsky
The Assassination of Trotsky
Drama, Crime, History
1972, France / Italy / Great Britain
6.9
The Red Tent
Krasnaya palatka
Drama, Adventure
1969, USSR / Italy / Great Britain
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