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Luigi Vannucchi Luigi Vannucchi
Kinoafisha Persons Luigi Vannucchi

Luigi Vannucchi

Luigi Vannucchi

Date of Birth
25 November 1930
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 August 1978
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Red Tent 6.9
The Red Tent (1969)
Lovers Like Us 6.6
Lovers Like Us (1975)
The Assassination of Trotsky 6.1
The Assassination of Trotsky (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lovers Like Us 6.6
Lovers Like Us Le sauvage
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1975, France / Italy
The Assassination of Trotsky 6.1
The Assassination of Trotsky The Assassination of Trotsky
Drama, Crime, History 1972, France / Italy / Great Britain
The Red Tent 6.9
The Red Tent Krasnaya palatka
Drama, Adventure 1969, USSR / Italy / Great Britain
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