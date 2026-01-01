Mickey Daniels

Menu
Date of Birth
11 October 1914
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
20 August 1970
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Girl Shy 8.1
Girl Shy Girl Shy
Family, Romantic, Comedy 1924, USA
Battling Orioles 6.1
Battling Orioles Battling Orioles
Comedy 1924, USA
At Large 7.8
At Large The Pilgrim
Comedy, Western 1923, USA
Dr. Jack 7.1
Dr. Jack Dr. Jack
Comedy 1922, USA
