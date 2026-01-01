Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mickey Daniels
Mickey Daniels
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mickey Daniels
Mickey Daniels
Mickey Daniels
Date of Birth
11 October 1914
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
20 August 1970
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Girl Shy
(1924)
7.8
At Large
(1923)
7.1
Dr. Jack
(1922)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Romantic
Western
Year
All
1924
1923
1922
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8.1
Girl Shy
Girl Shy
Family, Romantic, Comedy
1924, USA
6.1
Battling Orioles
Battling Orioles
Comedy
1924, USA
7.8
At Large
The Pilgrim
Comedy, Western
1923, USA
7.1
Dr. Jack
Dr. Jack
Comedy
1922, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree