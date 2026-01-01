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Luigi Almirante Luigi Almirante
Kinoafisha Persons Luigi Almirante

Luigi Almirante

Luigi Almirante

Date of Birth
30 September 1886
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 May 1963
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

6.1
The Dream of Butterfly (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.1
The Dream of Butterfly Il sogno di Butterfly
Musical, Drama, Romantic 1939, Italy / Germany
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