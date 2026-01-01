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Filmography
Luigi Almirante
Luigi Almirante
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Almirante
Luigi Almirante
Luigi Almirante
Date of Birth
30 September 1886
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 May 1963
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.1
The Dream of Butterfly
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1939
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
The Dream of Butterfly
Il sogno di Butterfly
Musical, Drama, Romantic
1939, Italy / Germany
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