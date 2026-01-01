Maria Cebotari

Menu
Date of Birth
10 February 1910
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 June 1949
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Giuseppe Verdi
(1938)
6.3
The Dream of Butterfly
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1939
1938
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
The Dream of Butterfly
Il sogno di Butterfly
Musical, Drama, Romantic
1939, Italy / Germany
7
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
Musical, Biography
1938, Italy
