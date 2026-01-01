Menu
Maria Cebotari

Maria Cebotari

Date of Birth
10 February 1910
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 June 1949
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

7.0
Giuseppe Verdi (1938)
6.3
The Dream of Butterfly (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.3
The Dream of Butterfly Il sogno di Butterfly
Musical, Drama, Romantic 1939, Italy / Germany
7
Giuseppe Verdi Giuseppe Verdi
Musical, Biography 1938, Italy
