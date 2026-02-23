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Poster of The Three Urns
7.3
The Three Urns - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Three Urns
7.3

The Three Urns

, 2026
The Three Urns
Ireland / Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of The Three Urns
7.3
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The Three Urns - trailer
The Three Urns  trailer

Synopsis

Back in his home country to spread the ashes of his beloved wife, a man races to his destination. In a milk float. Chased by a beautiful French woman in a smart car, plagued with battery issues.

Cast

Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko
Lisa Dwan
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry
Director John-Paul Davidson, Stephen Warbeck
Writer John-Paul Davidson, Stephen Warbeck
Composer Stephen Warbeck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 February 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 Ireland 12A
Production Samson Films
Also known as
The Three Urns

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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The Three Urns - trailer
The Three Urns Trailer
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