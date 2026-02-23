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The Three Urns
7.3
The Three Urns
, 2026
The Three Urns
Ireland / Comedy
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The Three Urns
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Synopsis
Back in his home country to spread the ashes of his beloved wife, a man races to his destination. In a milk float. Chased by a beautiful French woman in a smart car, plagued with battery issues.
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Cast
Ciarán Hinds
Stephen Dillane
Olga Kurylenko
Lisa Dwan
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Stephen Fry
Director
John-Paul Davidson
,
Stephen Warbeck
Writer
John-Paul Davidson
,
Stephen Warbeck
Composer
Stephen Warbeck
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 February 2026
Release date
17 April 2026
Ireland
12A
Production
Samson Films
Also known as
The Three Urns
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.8
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