Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Revere Awards

Awards and nominations of Anne Revere

Anne Revere
Awards and nominations of Anne Revere
Academy Awards, USA 1946 Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1948 Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1944 Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more