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Natalia Bolshakova Natalia Bolshakova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Bolshakova

Natalia Bolshakova

Natalia Bolshakova

Date of Birth
25 November 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Amphibian Man 7.1
Amphibian Man (1961)
Fuete 6.7
Fuete (1986)

Filmography

Fuete 6.7
Fuete Fuete
Drama, Musical 1986, USSR
Amphibian Man 7.1
Amphibian Man Chelovek-amfibiya
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1961, USSR
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