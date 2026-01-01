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Filmography
Natalia Bolshakova
Natalia Bolshakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Bolshakova
Natalia Bolshakova
Natalia Bolshakova
Date of Birth
25 November 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Amphibian Man
(1961)
6.7
Fuete
(1986)
Filmography
6.7
Fuete
Fuete
Drama, Musical
1986, USSR
7.1
Amphibian Man
Chelovek-amfibiya
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1961, USSR
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