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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Iurii Neshcheretnyi Iurii Neshcheretnyi
Kinoafisha Persons Iurii Neshcheretnyi

Iurii Neshcheretnyi

Iurii Neshcheretnyi

Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Hard to Be a God 6.3
Hard to Be a God (1990)
Partitura na mogilnom kamne 0.0
Partitura na mogilnom kamne (1995)

Filmography

Partitura na mogilnom kamne
Partitura na mogilnom kamne
Drama 1995, Ukraine
Hard to Be a God 6.3
Hard to Be a God Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1990, West Germany / France / USSR
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