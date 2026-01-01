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Filmography
Iurii Neshcheretnyi
Iurii Neshcheretnyi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Iurii Neshcheretnyi
Iurii Neshcheretnyi
Iurii Neshcheretnyi
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.3
Hard to Be a God
(1990)
0.0
Partitura na mogilnom kamne
(1995)
Filmography
Partitura na mogilnom kamne
Drama
1995, Ukraine
6.3
Hard to Be a God
Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1990, West Germany / France / USSR
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