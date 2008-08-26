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About
Filmography
Mykhaylo Kramar
Mykhaylo Kramar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mykhaylo Kramar
Mykhaylo Kramar
Mykhaylo Kramar
Date of Birth
4 November 1935
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
26 August 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.3
Hard to Be a God
(1990)
6.0
Trevozhnaya molodost
(1954)
6.0
Chirwa-end Trump
(1957)
Filmography
6.3
Hard to Be a God
Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1990, West Germany / France / USSR
5.6
The First Lad
The first guy
Comedy
1958, USSR
6
Chirwa-end Trump
Chirwa-end Trump
Drama
1957, USSR
6
Trevozhnaya molodost
Trevozhnaya molodost
Drama
1954, USSR
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