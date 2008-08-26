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Mykhaylo Kramar Mykhaylo Kramar
Kinoafisha Persons Mykhaylo Kramar

Mykhaylo Kramar

Mykhaylo Kramar

Date of Birth
4 November 1935
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
26 August 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Hard to Be a God 6.3
Hard to Be a God (1990)
Trevozhnaya molodost 6.0
Trevozhnaya molodost (1954)
Chirwa-end Trump 6.0
Chirwa-end Trump (1957)

Filmography

Hard to Be a God 6.3
Hard to Be a God Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1990, West Germany / France / USSR
The First Lad 5.6
The First Lad The first guy
Comedy 1958, USSR
Chirwa-end Trump 6
Chirwa-end Trump Chirwa-end Trump
Drama 1957, USSR
Trevozhnaya molodost 6
Trevozhnaya molodost Trevozhnaya molodost
Drama 1954, USSR
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