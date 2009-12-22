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About
Filmography
Michael Curry
Michael Curry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Curry
Michael Curry
Michael Curry
Date of Birth
24 July 1928
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
22 December 2009
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
The Dead Pool
(1988)
6.6
Sudden Impact
(1983)
6.1
The Philadelphia Experiment
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1988
1984
1983
1982
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.6
The Dead Pool
The Dead Pool
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
1988, USA
6.1
The Philadelphia Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Romantic
1984, USA
6.6
Sudden Impact
Sudden Impact
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
1983, USA
5
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective
1982, USA
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