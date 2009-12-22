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Michael Curry Michael Curry
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Curry

Michael Curry

Michael Curry

Date of Birth
24 July 1928
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
22 December 2009
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Dead Pool 6.6
The Dead Pool (1988)
Sudden Impact 6.6
Sudden Impact (1983)
The Philadelphia Experiment 6.1
The Philadelphia Experiment (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Dead Pool 6.6
The Dead Pool The Dead Pool
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 1988, USA
The Philadelphia Experiment 6.1
The Philadelphia Experiment The Philadelphia Experiment
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Romantic 1984, USA
Sudden Impact 6.6
Sudden Impact Sudden Impact
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1983, USA
Halloween III: Season of the Witch 5
Halloween III: Season of the Witch Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective 1982, USA
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