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About
Filmography
Awards
Lou Taylor Pucci
Lou Taylor Pucci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Taylor Pucci
Lou Taylor Pucci
Lou Taylor Pucci
Date of Birth
27 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Music Never Stopped
(2011)
7.1
Physical
(2021)
6.9
Fast Food Nation
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Music
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
2018
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
All
20
Films
19
TV Shows
1
Actor
20
5.2
Touch Me
Touch Me
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
6.2
Men of Divorce
Men of Divorce
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
7.1
Physical
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
6.2
Miles
A-X-L
Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Ava's Possessions
Ava's Possessions
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2015, USA
6.7
Spring
Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
6.9
Evil Dead
The Evil Dead
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Music Never Stopped
The Music Never Stopped
Music, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Brotherhood
Brotherhood
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
5.9
Horsemen
The Horsemen
Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Carriers
Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Answer Man
Arlen Faber
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Fanboys
Fanboys
Comedy, Drama, Adventure
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Informers
The Informers
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Fast Food Nation
Fast Food Nation
Drama
2006, Great Britain / USA
6
Southland Tales
Southland Tales
Comedy, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
The Chumscrubber
The Chumscrubber
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA / Germany
6.8
Thumbsucker
Thumbsucker
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA
Watch trailer
Winthrop
Horror
, Great Britain / USA
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