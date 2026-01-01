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Lou Taylor Pucci Lou Taylor Pucci
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Taylor Pucci

Lou Taylor Pucci

Lou Taylor Pucci

Date of Birth
27 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Music Never Stopped 7.5
The Music Never Stopped (2011)
Physical 7.1
Physical (2021)
Fast Food Nation 6.9
Fast Food Nation (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Touch Me 5.2
Touch Me Touch Me
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Men of Divorce 6.2
Men of Divorce Men of Divorce
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Physical 7.1
Physical
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Miles 6.2
Miles A-X-L
Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Ava's Possessions 5.6
Ava's Possessions Ava's Possessions
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2015, USA
Spring 6.7
Spring Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Evil Dead 6.9
Evil Dead The Evil Dead
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Music Never Stopped 7.5
The Music Never Stopped The Music Never Stopped
Music, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Brotherhood 6.4
Brotherhood Brotherhood
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Horsemen 5.9
Horsemen The Horsemen
Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Carriers 6.3
Carriers Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Answer Man 6.4
The Answer Man Arlen Faber
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men 6
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men Brief Interviews with Hideous Men
Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Fanboys 6.3
Fanboys Fanboys
Comedy, Drama, Adventure 2008, USA
Watch trailer
The Informers 6.2
The Informers The Informers
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Fast Food Nation 6.9
Fast Food Nation Fast Food Nation
Drama 2006, Great Britain / USA
Southland Tales 6
Southland Tales Southland Tales
Comedy, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
The Chumscrubber 6.8
The Chumscrubber The Chumscrubber
Drama, Comedy 2005, USA / Germany
Thumbsucker 6.8
Thumbsucker Thumbsucker
Drama, Comedy 2005, USA
Watch trailer
Winthrop
Horror , Great Britain / USA
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