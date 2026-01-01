Menu
Persons
Ajith Kumar
Date of Birth
1 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Mankatha
(2011)
7.3
Indian James Bond
(2007)
7.1
Thunivu
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2019
2011
2007
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.4
Good Bad Ugly
Good Bad Ugly
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, India
7.1
Thunivu
Thunivu
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, India
6.9
Viswasam
Viswasam
Action
2019, India
7.7
Mankatha
Mankatha
Action, Crime, Thriller
2011, India
7.3
Indian James Bond
Indian James Bond
Action, Crime, Thriller
2007, India
News about Ajith Kumar’s private life
'Good Bad Ugly': Bollywood’s most Anticipated Action-Comedy of April 2025
