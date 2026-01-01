Menu
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar

Date of Birth
1 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Mankatha 7.7
Mankatha (2011)
Indian James Bond 7.3
Indian James Bond (2007)
Thunivu 7.1
Thunivu (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Good Bad Ugly 6.4
Good Bad Ugly
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, India
Thunivu 7.1
Thunivu
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, India
Viswasam 6.9
Viswasam
Action 2019, India
Mankatha 7.7
Mankatha
Action, Crime, Thriller 2011, India
Indian James Bond 7.3
Indian James Bond
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, India
News about Ajith Kumar’s private life
Still from the Bolliwood movie 'Good Bad Ugly' (2025)
'Good Bad Ugly': Bollywood’s most Anticipated Action-Comedy of April 2025
