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Poster of Thunivu
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Thunivu
7.1

Thunivu

, 2023
Thunivu
India / Action, Adventure, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Thunivu
7.1

Synopsis

A mysterious mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai, but their motive of the heists remains mysterious.

Cast

Ajith Kumar
Dark Devil
Samuthirakani
Dayalan
John Kokken
Krish
Manju Warrier
Kanmani
Mahanadhi Shankar
Antony
Prem Kumar
Prem
G.M. Sundar
Muthzhagan
Ajay
Ramachandran
Darshan
Kavin
Mohana Sundaram
Mai Pa
Director H. Vinoth
Writer H. Vinoth, Boney Kapoor
Composer Ghibran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 January 2023
World premiere 10 January 2023
Release date
11 December 2023 Canada
14 January 2023 Germany
11 January 2023 Great Britain 12A
11 January 2023 India U/A 13+
12 January 2023 Japan PG12
11 January 2023 Malaysia P13
12 January 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 180 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,510,268
Production Bayview Projects, Zee Studios
Also known as
Thunivu, AK61, Temerario, Thunivu - No Guts No Glory, Tegimpu, AK 61, Thegimpu

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 17 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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