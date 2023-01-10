Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
H. Vinoth
Writer
H. Vinoth, Boney Kapoor
Composer
Ghibran
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
13 January 2023
World premiere
10 January 2023
Release date
|11 December 2023
|Canada
|
|
|14 January 2023
|Germany
|
|
|11 January 2023
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|11 January 2023
|India
|
|U/A 13+
|12 January 2023
|Japan
|
|PG12
|11 January 2023
|Malaysia
|
|P13
|12 January 2023
|UAE
|
|18TC
Budget
180 INR
Worldwide Gross
$1,510,268
Production
Bayview Projects, Zee Studios
Also known as
Thunivu, AK61, Temerario, Thunivu - No Guts No Glory, Tegimpu, AK 61, Thegimpu