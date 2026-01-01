Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melanie Leishman Melanie Leishman
Kinoafisha Persons Melanie Leishman

Melanie Leishman

Melanie Leishman

Date of Birth
20 February 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

6.4
Victoria Day (2009)
Catering Christmas 6.2
Catering Christmas (2022)
Stage Fright 5.2
Stage Fright (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Catering Christmas 6.2
Catering Christmas Catering Christmas
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
Stage Fright 5.2
Stage Fright Stage Fright
Musical, Horror 2013, Canada
Watch trailer
6.4
Victoria Day Victoria Day
Drama 2009, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more