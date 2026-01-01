Menu
Kinoafisha
Melanie Leishman
Melanie Leishman
Date of Birth
20 February 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
6.4
Victoria Day
(2009)
6.2
Catering Christmas
(2022)
5.2
Stage Fright
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2013
2009
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.2
Catering Christmas
Catering Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
5.2
Stage Fright
Stage Fright
Musical, Horror
2013, Canada
Watch trailer
6.4
Victoria Day
Victoria Day
Drama
2009, Canada
