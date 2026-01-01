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Nick Bateman Nick Bateman
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Bateman

Nick Bateman

Nick Bateman

Date of Birth
18 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Hobo with a Shotgun 6.3
Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)
The Matchmaker's Playbook 6.2
The Matchmaker's Playbook (2018)
Apple of My Eye 5.6
Apple of My Eye (2017)

Filmography

5.3
Love Under the Mistletoe Love Under the Mistletoe
Romantic 2026, USA
The Perception 4.7
The Perception The Perception
Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
The Matchmaker's Playbook 6.2
The Matchmaker's Playbook The Matchmaker's Playbook
Comedy, Romantic 2018, USA
Apple of My Eye 5.6
Apple of My Eye Apple of My Eye
Family 2017, USA
Bang Bang Baby 5
Bang Bang Baby Bang Bang Baby
Musical, Sci-Fi 2014, Canada
Watch trailer
Hobo with a Shotgun 6.3
Hobo with a Shotgun Hobo with a Shotgun
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
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