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Filmography
Nick Bateman
Nick Bateman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Bateman
Nick Bateman
Nick Bateman
Date of Birth
18 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.3
Hobo with a Shotgun
(2011)
6.2
The Matchmaker's Playbook
(2018)
5.6
Apple of My Eye
(2017)
Filmography
5.3
Love Under the Mistletoe
Love Under the Mistletoe
Romantic
2026, USA
4.7
The Perception
The Perception
Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
6.2
The Matchmaker's Playbook
The Matchmaker's Playbook
Comedy, Romantic
2018, USA
5.6
Apple of My Eye
Apple of My Eye
Family
2017, USA
5
Bang Bang Baby
Bang Bang Baby
Musical, Sci-Fi
2014, Canada
Watch trailer
6.3
Hobo with a Shotgun
Hobo with a Shotgun
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Crime
2011, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
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