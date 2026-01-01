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Krzysztof Skonieczny Krzysztof Skonieczny
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Skonieczny

Krzysztof Skonieczny

Krzysztof Skonieczny

Date of Birth
1 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Warsaw Uprising 6.8
Warsaw Uprising (2014)
Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak (2008)
Wrooklyn Zoo 6.0
Wrooklyn Zoo (2024)

Filmography

Wrooklyn Zoo 6
Wrooklyn Zoo Wrooklyn Zoo
Drama 2024, Poland
Hardkor Disko 5.5
Hardkor Disko Hardkor Disko
Drama 2014, Poland
Warsaw Uprising 6.8
Warsaw Uprising Powstanie Warszawskie
Documentary, Drama, War 2014, Poland
Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak Tatarak
Drama 2008, Poland
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