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Krzysztof Skonieczny
Krzysztof Skonieczny
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Skonieczny
Krzysztof Skonieczny
Krzysztof Skonieczny
Date of Birth
1 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Warsaw Uprising
(2014)
6.4
Tatarak
(2008)
6.0
Wrooklyn Zoo
(2024)
Filmography
6
Wrooklyn Zoo
Wrooklyn Zoo
Drama
2024, Poland
5.5
Hardkor Disko
Hardkor Disko
Drama
2014, Poland
6.8
Warsaw Uprising
Powstanie Warszawskie
Documentary, Drama, War
2014, Poland
6.4
Tatarak
Tatarak
Drama
2008, Poland
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