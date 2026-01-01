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Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak
Kinoafisha Persons Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak

Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak

Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak

Date of Birth
15 February 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Another Way 7.1
Another Way (1982)
To Kill This Love 6.5
To Kill This Love (1972)
Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak (2008)

Filmography

The Land 6.3
The Land Kraj
Comedy, Drama 2021, Poland
Whisky c молоком 5.3
Whisky c молоком Whisky c молоком
Drama 2010, Russia / Poland
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Tatarak 6.4
Tatarak Tatarak
Drama 2008, Poland
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle 6.4
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle Pierscionek z orlem w koronie
Drama, War 1992, Great Britain / Poland / France
Another Way 7.1
Another Way Egymasra nezve
Drama 1982, Hungary
To Kill This Love 6.5
To Kill This Love Trzeba zabic te milosc
Drama, Romantic 1972, Poland
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