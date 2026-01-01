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Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak
Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak
Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak
Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak
Date of Birth
15 February 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Another Way
(1982)
6.5
To Kill This Love
(1972)
6.4
Tatarak
(2008)
Filmography
6.3
The Land
Kraj
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
5.3
Whisky c молоком
Whisky c молоком
Drama
2010, Russia / Poland
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6.4
Tatarak
Tatarak
Drama
2008, Poland
6.4
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle
Pierscionek z orlem w koronie
Drama, War
1992, Great Britain / Poland / France
7.1
Another Way
Egymasra nezve
Drama
1982, Hungary
6.5
To Kill This Love
Trzeba zabic te milosc
Drama, Romantic
1972, Poland
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