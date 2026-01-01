Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lou Merrill Lou Merrill
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Merrill

Lou Merrill

Lou Merrill

Date of Birth
1 April 1912
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
7 April 1963
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Lady from Shanghai 7.8
The Lady from Shanghai (1947)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lady from Shanghai 7.8
The Lady from Shanghai The Lady from Shanghai
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1947, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more