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About
Filmography
Lou Merrill
Lou Merrill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Merrill
Lou Merrill
Lou Merrill
Date of Birth
1 April 1912
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
7 April 1963
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Lady from Shanghai
(1947)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Film-Noir
Thriller
Year
All
1947
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.8
The Lady from Shanghai
The Lady from Shanghai
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1947, USA
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