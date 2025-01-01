Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Redgrave
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Redgrave
Michael Redgrave
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Redgrave
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best British Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree