Kinoafisha Persons Michael Redgrave Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Redgrave

Michael Redgrave
Academy Awards, USA 1948 Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1951 Cannes Film Festival 1951
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best British Actor
Nominee
