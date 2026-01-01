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Filmography
Catherine Wilkening
Catherine Wilkening
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Wilkening
Catherine Wilkening
Catherine Wilkening
Date of Birth
16 July 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.4
Jesus of Montreal
(1989)
6.8
Cain
(2012)
Filmography
6.8
Cain
Action, Adventure, Crime
2012, France
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
6.5
Coeur des hommes, Le
Coeur des hommes, Le
Romantic, Comedy
2003, France
7.4
Jesus of Montreal
Jesus de montreal
Drama
1989, Canada / France
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