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Catherine Wilkening Catherine Wilkening
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Wilkening

Catherine Wilkening

Catherine Wilkening

Date of Birth
16 July 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
Jesus of Montreal 7.4
Jesus of Montreal (1989)
Cain 6.8
Cain (2012)

Filmography

Cain 6.8
Cain
Action, Adventure, Crime 2012, France
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
Coeur des hommes, Le 6.5
Coeur des hommes, Le Coeur des hommes, Le
Romantic, Comedy 2003, France
Jesus of Montreal 7.4
Jesus of Montreal Jesus de montreal
Drama 1989, Canada / France
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