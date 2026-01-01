Menu
Adriana Paz

Date of Birth
13 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

City of Dreams 7.5
City of Dreams (2024)
Dead Man's Switch 7.4
Dead Man's Switch (2024)
Rudo y Cursi 6.8
Rudo y Cursi (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
City of Dreams 7.5
City of Dreams City of Dreams
Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Mexico
Dead Man's Switch 7.4
Dead Man's Switch Arillo de hombre muerto
Drama 2024, Mexico
Emilia Perez 6
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Comedy, Crime, Musical 2024, France
Chupa 5.8
Chupa Chupa
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, Mexico
Death's Roulette 5.7
Death's Roulette Uno Para Morir
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, Colombia
La Rebelión 6.8
La Rebelión
Drama, Crime 2022, Mexico
Coyote 6.7
Coyote
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
The Motive 6.5
The Motive El autor
Comedy 2017, Spain
Rudo y Cursi 6.8
Rudo y Cursi Rudo y Cursi / Tough and Corny
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2008, USA / Mexico
Animals Animals
Crime, Thriller , USA
