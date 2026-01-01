Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Adriana Paz
Adriana Paz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adriana Paz
Adriana Paz
Adriana Paz
Date of Birth
13 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
City of Dreams
(2024)
7.4
Dead Man's Switch
(2024)
6.8
Rudo y Cursi
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Musical
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2017
2008
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actor
10
7.5
City of Dreams
City of Dreams
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA / Mexico
7.4
Dead Man's Switch
Arillo de hombre muerto
Drama
2024, Mexico
6
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Comedy, Crime, Musical
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Chupa
Chupa
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, Mexico
Watch trailer
5.7
Death's Roulette
Uno Para Morir
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Colombia
Watch trailer
6.8
La Rebelión
Drama, Crime
2022, Mexico
6.7
Coyote
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.5
The Motive
El autor
Comedy
2017, Spain
6.8
Rudo y Cursi
Rudo y Cursi / Tough and Corny
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2008, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
Animals
Animals
Crime, Thriller
, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree