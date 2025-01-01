Menu
Awards and nominations of Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen
Awards and nominations of Michael Zegen
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
