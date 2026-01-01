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Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen Michael Zegen
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen

Date of Birth
20 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
Frances Ha 6.6
Frances Ha (2012)
Taking Woodstock 6.6
Taking Woodstock (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Stand-In 4.7
The Stand-In The Stand-In
Comedy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Seagull 5.9
The Seagull The Seagull
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Frances Ha 6.6
Frances Ha Frances Ha
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Taking Woodstock 6.6
Taking Woodstock Taking Woodstock
Musical, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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