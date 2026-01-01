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Filmography
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Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen
Date of Birth
20 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(2017)
6.6
Frances Ha
(2012)
6.6
Taking Woodstock
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
2020
2018
2017
2012
2009
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
4.7
The Stand-In
The Stand-In
Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Seagull
The Seagull
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
6.6
Frances Ha
Frances Ha
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Taking Woodstock
Taking Woodstock
Musical, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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