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Leonid Popov Leonid Popov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Popov

Leonid Popov

Leonid Popov

Date of Birth
25 September 1938
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 November 2020

Popular Films

The Sannikov Land 7.0
The Sannikov Land (1973)

Filmography

The Sannikov Land 7
The Sannikov Land Zemlya Sannikova
Adventure 1973, USSR
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