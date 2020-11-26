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Leonid Popov
Leonid Popov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Popov
Leonid Popov
Leonid Popov
Date of Birth
25 September 1938
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 November 2020
Popular Films
7.0
The Sannikov Land
(1973)
Tickets
Filmography
7
The Sannikov Land
Zemlya Sannikova
Adventure
1973, USSR
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