Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Lee J. Cobb Awards

Awards and nominations of Lee J. Cobb

Lee J. Cobb
Awards and nominations of Lee J. Cobb
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958 Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1960 Primetime Emmy Awards 1960
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor (Lead or Support)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1958 Primetime Emmy Awards 1958
Actor - Best Single Performance - Lead or Support
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more