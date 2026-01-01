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Eloy Azorín Eloy Azorín
Kinoafisha Persons Eloy Azorín

Eloy Azorín

Eloy Azorín

Date of Birth
19 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Gran Hotel 8.1
Gran Hotel (2011)
Raising voices 7.9
Raising voices (2024)
Guante Blanco 7.0
Guante Blanco (2008)

Filmography

When No One Sees Us 6
When No One Sees Us
Crime, Drama 2025, Spain/USA
Raising voices 7.9
Raising voices
Drama 2024, Spain
High Seas 6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Spain
La caza. Monteperdido
La caza. Monteperdido
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2019, Spain
Gran Hotel 8.1
Gran Hotel
Drama 2011, Spain
Guante Blanco 7
Guante Blanco
Drama, Action, Adventure 2008, Spain
The Borgia 6.1
The Borgia Los Borgia
Biography, History 2006, Spain
Juana La Loca 6.5
Juana La Loca Juana la Loca
Biography, Drama, History 2001, Spain / Italy / Portugal
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