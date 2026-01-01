Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Eloy Azorín
Eloy Azorín
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eloy Azorín
Eloy Azorín
Eloy Azorín
Date of Birth
19 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Gran Hotel
(2011)
7.9
Raising voices
(2024)
7.0
Guante Blanco
(2008)
Filmography
6
When No One Sees Us
Crime, Drama
2025, Spain/USA
7.9
Raising voices
Drama
2024, Spain
6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Spain
La caza. Monteperdido
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2019, Spain
8.1
Gran Hotel
Drama
2011, Spain
7
Guante Blanco
Drama, Action, Adventure
2008, Spain
6.1
The Borgia
Los Borgia
Biography, History
2006, Spain
6.5
Juana La Loca
Juana la Loca
Biography, Drama, History
2001, Spain / Italy / Portugal
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree