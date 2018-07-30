Menu
Aleksandr Rastorguyev

Aleksandr Rastorguyev

Date of Birth
26 June 1971
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
30 July 2018
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

How Big Is the Galaxy? 7.6
How Big Is the Galaxy? (2018)
I Love You 7.2
I Love You (2010)
My Friend Boris Nemtsov 6.4
My Friend Boris Nemtsov (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
How Big Is the Galaxy? 7.6
How Big Is the Galaxy? How Big Is the Galaxy?
Animation, Documentary 2018, Russia / Estonia
My Friend Boris Nemtsov 6.4
My Friend Boris Nemtsov My Friend Boris Nemtsov
Documentary 2015, Russia
Norilsk. Ot pervogo lica
Documentary 2015, Russia
Ya tebya ne lyublyu 6.4
Ya tebya ne lyublyu Ya tebya ne lyublyu
Romantic 2012, Russia
I Love You 7.2
I Love You Ya tebya lyublyu
Documentary 2010, Russia
Zhar nezhnykh. Dikiy, dikiy plyazh 6.3
Zhar nezhnykh. Dikiy, dikiy plyazh Zhar nezhnykh. Dikiy, dikiy plyazh
Documentary 2005, Germany / Russia
