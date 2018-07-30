Menu
Aleksandr Rastorguyev
Aleksandr Rastorguyev
Date of Birth
26 June 1971
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
30 July 2018
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.6
How Big Is the Galaxy?
(2018)
7.2
I Love You
(2010)
6.4
My Friend Boris Nemtsov
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Documentary
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2015
2012
2010
2005
All
6
Films
6
Producer
3
Director
4
7.6
How Big Is the Galaxy?
How Big Is the Galaxy?
Animation, Documentary
2018, Russia / Estonia
6.4
My Friend Boris Nemtsov
My Friend Boris Nemtsov
Documentary
2015, Russia
Norilsk. Ot pervogo lica
Documentary
2015, Russia
6.4
Ya tebya ne lyublyu
Ya tebya ne lyublyu
Romantic
2012, Russia
7.2
I Love You
Ya tebya lyublyu
Documentary
2010, Russia
6.3
Zhar nezhnykh. Dikiy, dikiy plyazh
Zhar nezhnykh. Dikiy, dikiy plyazh
Documentary
2005, Germany / Russia
