How Big Is the Galaxy? 18+
Synopsis

The Zharkov family-father, mother and two young sons-belong to the Dolgan community, one of the last indigenous peoples pursuing their traditional nomadic life in the extreme north of Siberia. The children used to be sent to boarding school, where they became estranged from their family and culture, but nowadays they can get homeschooling from teachers assigned to them by the Russian authorities. Seven-year-old Zakhar and his older brother Prokopy are the protagonists in this calm, observational film. Zakhar's first year of schooling is with Nelly, a young but serious teacher. She tells him about President Putin and the importance of mathematics, and he learns classical poems by heart.
Country Russia / Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2018
Budget €45,000
Production Marx Film
Also known as
How Big Is the Galaxy?, Хозяин оленей, 銀河有多大
Director
Ksenya Elyan
7.6
7.6 IMDb
