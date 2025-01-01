Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Pierre Schöller Awards

Awards and nominations of Pierre Schöller

Pierre Schöller
Awards and nominations of Pierre Schöller
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Un Certain Regard
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008 Cannes Film Festival 2008
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more