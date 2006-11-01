Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikhail Kamenetskiy Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Kamenetskiy

Mikhail Kamenetskiy

Mikhail Kamenetskiy

Date of Birth
17 July 1924
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 November 2006
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Volk i telyonok 7.9
Volk i telyonok (1984)
Samyy malenkiy gnom 7.6
Samyy malenkiy gnom (1977)
Beavers on the trail 7.1
Beavers on the trail (1970)

Filmography

Sharman, Sharman! 5.4
Sharman, Sharman! Sharman, Sharman!
Animation 1992, Russia
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim? 6.9
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim? Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
Animation 1990, USSR
Cel
Cel
Animation 1989, USSR
Karpusha 6.8
Karpusha Karpusha
Animation 1988, USSR
Ischezatel 5.5
Ischezatel Ischezatel
Animation, Short 1987, USSR
Volk i telyonok 7.9
Volk i telyonok Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Bocman i popugaj 6.4
Bocman i popugaj
Children's 1982, USSR
Bocman i popugay № 5 5.9
Bocman i popugay № 5
Animation 1982, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more