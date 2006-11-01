Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Date of Birth
17 July 1924
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 November 2006
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.9
Volk i telyonok
(1984)
7.6
Samyy malenkiy gnom
(1977)
7.1
Beavers on the trail
(1970)
Filmography
5.4
Sharman, Sharman!
Sharman, Sharman!
Animation
1992, Russia
6.9
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
Animation
1990, USSR
Cel
Animation
1989, USSR
6.8
Karpusha
Karpusha
Animation
1988, USSR
5.5
Ischezatel
Ischezatel
Animation, Short
1987, USSR
7.9
Volk i telyonok
Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale
1984, USSR
6.4
Bocman i popugaj
Children's
1982, USSR
5.9
Bocman i popugay № 5
Animation
1982, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree