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Michael Craig Michael Craig
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Craig

Michael Craig

Michael Craig

Date of Birth
27 January 1929
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Sandra 7.2
Sandra (1965)
Campbell's Kingdom 6.3
Campbell's Kingdom (1957)
Appointment with Death 6.1
Appointment with Death (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Appointment with Death 6.1
Appointment with Death Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective 1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
Sandra 7.2
Sandra Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa...
Drama 1965, France / Italy
Campbell's Kingdom 6.3
Campbell's Kingdom Campbell's Kingdom
Drama, Adventure 1957, Great Britain
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