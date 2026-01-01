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Michael Craig
Michael Craig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Craig
Michael Craig
Michael Craig
Date of Birth
27 January 1929
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Sandra
(1965)
6.3
Campbell's Kingdom
(1957)
6.1
Appointment with Death
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Year
All
1988
1965
1957
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.1
Appointment with Death
Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective
1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
7.2
Sandra
Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa...
Drama
1965, France / Italy
6.3
Campbell's Kingdom
Campbell's Kingdom
Drama, Adventure
1957, Great Britain
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