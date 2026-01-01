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Ethel Merman Ethel Merman
Kinoafisha Persons Ethel Merman

Ethel Merman

Ethel Merman

Date of Birth
16 January 1908
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 February 1984
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World 7.5
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band (1938)
There's No Business Like Show Business 6.4
There's No Business Like Show Business (1954)

Filmography

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World 7.5
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Comedy 1963, USA
There's No Business Like Show Business 6.4
There's No Business Like Show Business There's No Business Like Show Business
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1954, USA
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band Alexander's Ragtime Band
Musical, Romantic, Drama 1938, USA
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