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Ethel Merman
Ethel Merman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ethel Merman
Ethel Merman
Ethel Merman
Date of Birth
16 January 1908
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 February 1984
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
(1963)
6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
(1938)
6.4
There's No Business Like Show Business
(1954)
Filmography
7.5
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Comedy
1963, USA
6.4
There's No Business Like Show Business
There's No Business Like Show Business
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1954, USA
6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Musical, Romantic, Drama
1938, USA
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