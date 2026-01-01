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Ethel Merman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ethel Merman
Ethel Merman
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ethel Merman
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
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