Aleksej Demidov
Aleksej Demidov
Aleksej Demidov
Aleksej Demidov
Aleksej Demidov
Date of Birth
24 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
9.7
Selskiy detektiv
(2019)
8.9
Placsa
(2023)
7.8
Papiny dochki. Novye
(2023)
Filmography
34
Actor
46
Kukolka
Detective
2025, Russia
Tambovskij volk
Detective, Drama
2025, Russia
Инспектор Гаврилов 2. Фильм о фильме
Инспектор Гаврилов 2. Фильм о фильме
Documentary
2025, Russia
Moryachka
Romantic
2024, Russia
Zaglyani emu v golovu
Crime, Thriller
2024, Russia
Gudbaj
Comedy
2024, Russia
Artist s bolshoj dorogi
Comedy
2024, Russia
Inspektor Gavrilov
Comedy
2024, Russia
Limitchicy
Romantic
2023, Russia
8.9
Placsa
Drama, Music
2023, Russia
7.8
Papiny dochki. Novye
Comedy
2023, Russia
Ognivo protiv volshebnoy skvazhiny
Music, Family
2023, Russia
Sygray moego muzha
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
Vy mne podhodite
Romantic
2022, Russia
Tihie vody 2
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Narodnyy artist
Romantic
2022, Russia
Tihie vody
Detective
2022, Russia
6.2
The Swiss Adventure
Suvorov. Velikoe puteshestvie
Biography, History, Animation
2022, Russia
Zhena Robinzona
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
You Are My Sunshine
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Up in the Sky
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Lovushka vremeni
Detective
2020, Russia
Roditelskoe pravo
Drama
2019, Russia
9.7
Selskiy detektiv
Romantic, Detective
2019, Russia
