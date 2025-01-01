Menu
Aleksej Demidov
Aleksej Demidov

Aleksej Demidov

Date of Birth
24 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Selskiy detektiv 9.7
Selskiy detektiv (2019)
Placsa 8.9
Placsa (2023)
Papiny dochki. Novye 7.8
Papiny dochki. Novye (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kukolka
Detective 2025, Russia
Tambovskij volk
Detective, Drama 2025, Russia
Инспектор Гаврилов 2. Фильм о фильме
Инспектор Гаврилов 2. Фильм о фильме Инспектор Гаврилов 2. Фильм о фильме
Documentary 2025, Russia
Moryachka
Moryachka
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zaglyani emu v golovu
Zaglyani emu v golovu
Crime, Thriller 2024, Russia
Gudbaj
Gudbaj
Comedy 2024, Russia
Artist s bolshoj dorogi
Artist s bolshoj dorogi
Comedy 2024, Russia
Inspektor Gavrilov
Inspektor Gavrilov
Comedy 2024, Russia
Limitchicy
Limitchicy
Romantic 2023, Russia
Placsa 8.9
Placsa
Drama, Music 2023, Russia
Papiny dochki. Novye 7.8
Papiny dochki. Novye
Comedy 2023, Russia
Ognivo protiv volshebnoy skvazhiny
Ognivo protiv volshebnoy skvazhiny
Music, Family 2023, Russia
Sygray moego muzha
Sygray moego muzha
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Vy mne podhodite
Vy mne podhodite
Romantic 2022, Russia
Tihie vody 2
Tihie vody 2
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Narodnyy artist
Narodnyy artist
Romantic 2022, Russia
Tihie vody
Tihie vody
Detective 2022, Russia
The Swiss Adventure 6.2
The Swiss Adventure Suvorov. Velikoe puteshestvie
Biography, History, Animation 2022, Russia
Zhena Robinzona
Zhena Robinzona
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
You Are My Sunshine
You Are My Sunshine
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Up in the Sky
Up in the Sky
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Lovushka vremeni
Lovushka vremeni
Detective 2020, Russia
Roditelskoe pravo
Roditelskoe pravo
Drama 2019, Russia
Selskiy detektiv 9.7
Selskiy detektiv
Romantic, Detective 2019, Russia
