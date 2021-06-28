The story of a complicated friendship between two pilots from Siberia. Viktor is a joker and a comedian who never misses an opportunity with women, except his own wife who works at the local library. As the darling of the squadron, he attracts attention from all the women in the area. On the other hand, Sergey is a true intellectual and a promising pilot. These two completely different characters, each a professional in their own right, will face a series of obstacles both in the sky and on the ground.

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