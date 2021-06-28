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Kinoafisha TV Shows Up in the Sky

Up in the Sky (2021 - 2021)

Большое небо 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 53 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

The story of a complicated friendship between two pilots from Siberia. Viktor is a joker and a comedian who never misses an opportunity with women, except his own wife who works at the local library. As the darling of the squadron, he attracts attention from all the women in the area. On the other hand, Sergey is a true intellectual and a promising pilot. These two completely different characters, each a professional in their own right, will face a series of obstacles both in the sky and on the ground.
Cast
Cast
Aleksej Demidov
Aleksej Demidov
Anna Filiptseva
Irina Yefremova
Irina Yefremova
Stanislav Bondarenko
Stanislav Bondarenko
Rustam Sagdullaev
Rustam Sagdullaev
Tamara Syomina
Tamara Syomina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Romantic genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Up in the Sky - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
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