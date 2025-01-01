Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Bridget Fonda Awards

Awards and nominations of Bridget Fonda

Bridget Fonda
Awards and nominations of Bridget Fonda
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more