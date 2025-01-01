Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Bridget Fonda
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bridget Fonda
Bridget Fonda
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bridget Fonda
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree