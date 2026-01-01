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Ned Glass
Ned Glass Ned Glass
Kinoafisha Persons Ned Glass

Ned Glass

Ned Glass

Date of Birth
1 April 1906
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
15 June 1984
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Charade 7.9
Charade (1963)
North by Northwest 7.6
North by Northwest (1959)
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story (1961)

Filmography

Charade 7.9
Charade Charade
Comedy, Detective, Thriller 1963, USA
Experiment in Terror 7.3
Experiment in Terror Experiment in Terror
Crime, Detective, Thriller 1962, USA
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story West Side Story
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1961, USA
Watch trailer
North by Northwest 7.6
North by Northwest North By Northwest
Mystery, Thriller, Romantic, Adventure, Action, Drama 1959, USA
Watch trailer
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