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Ned Glass
Ned Glass
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ned Glass
Ned Glass
Ned Glass
Date of Birth
1 April 1906
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
15 June 1984
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Charade
(1963)
7.6
North by Northwest
(1959)
7.6
West Side Story
(1961)
Filmography
7.9
Charade
Charade
Comedy, Detective, Thriller
1963, USA
7.3
Experiment in Terror
Experiment in Terror
Crime, Detective, Thriller
1962, USA
7.6
West Side Story
West Side Story
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1961, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
North by Northwest
North By Northwest
Mystery, Thriller, Romantic, Adventure, Action, Drama
1959, USA
Watch trailer
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