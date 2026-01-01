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Kinoafisha Persons Ned Glass Awards

Awards and nominations of Ned Glass

Ned Glass
Awards and nominations of Ned Glass
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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