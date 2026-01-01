Menu
Alexander Pushnoy
Date of Birth
16 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine (2012)
Hotel Transylvania 7.5
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 7.3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hokkejnaya nauka
Hokkejnaya nauka
Reality-TV 2025, Russia
Semejnye igry. Bitva za olimp
Semejnye igry. Bitva za olimp
Reality-TV 2024, Russia
Nauka v shoke
Nauka v shoke
Reality-TV 2024, Russia
Obratnyy otschet
Obratnyy otschet
Reality-TV 2023, Russia
Kupite eto nemedlenno
Kupite eto nemedlenno
Reality-TV 2021, Russia
Eksperimenty
Eksperimenty
Reality-TV 2021, Russia
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret 6.4
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Hotel Transylvania 2 7.1
Hotel Transylvania 2 Hotel Transylvania 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 6.6
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Hotel Transylvania 7.5
Hotel Transylvania Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine Ernest and Celestine
Animation 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Sluchajnye svyazi
Sluchajnye svyazi
Reality-TV 2010, Russia
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 7.3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Family, Animation 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Galileo 6.6
Galileo
Reality-TV 2007, Russia
Bolshe horoshih shutok
Bolshe horoshih shutok
Reality-TV 2007, Russia
STS zazhigaet superzvezdu!
STS zazhigaet superzvezdu!
Reality-TV 2007, Russia
Horoshie shutki
Horoshie shutki
Reality-TV 2004, Russia
