Alexander Pushnoy
Alexander Pushnoy
Date of Birth
16 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Ernest & Celestine
(2012)
7.5
Hotel Transylvania
(2012)
7.3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
(2009)
Filmography
Hokkejnaya nauka
Reality-TV
2025, Russia
Semejnye igry. Bitva za olimp
Reality-TV
2024, Russia
Nauka v shoke
Reality-TV
2024, Russia
Obratnyy otschet
Reality-TV
2023, Russia
Kupite eto nemedlenno
Reality-TV
2021, Russia
Eksperimenty
Reality-TV
2021, Russia
6.4
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret
Fiksiki: Bolshoy sekret
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Hotel Transylvania 2
Hotel Transylvania 2
Family, Animation, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Family, Animation, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Ernest & Celestine
Ernest and Celestine
Animation
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Sluchajnye svyazi
Reality-TV
2010, Russia
7.3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Family, Animation
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Galileo
Reality-TV
2007, Russia
Bolshe horoshih shutok
Reality-TV
2007, Russia
STS zazhigaet superzvezdu!
Reality-TV
2007, Russia
Horoshie shutki
Reality-TV
2004, Russia
