Tomas Alfredson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tomas Alfredson
Tomas Alfredson
Awards and nominations of Tomas Alfredson
BAFTA Awards 2012
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Golden Lion
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008
Youth Jury
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2004
Grand Prize
Nominee
