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Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya

Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya

Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya

Date of Birth
24 December 1905
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 November 1980
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Irony of Fate 8.5
The Irony of Fate (1975)
Beware of the Car 8.1
Beware of the Car (1966)
Literature Lesson 7.4
Literature Lesson (1968)

Filmography

Genre
Year
On Thursday and Never Again 7.1
On Thursday and Never Again V chetverg i bolshe nikogda
Romantic, Drama 1977, USSR
The Irony of Fate 8.5
The Irony of Fate Ironiya sudby, ili S legkim parom!
Romantic, Comedy 1975, USSR
Watch trailer
Igrok 6.5
Igrok Igrok
Drama 1973, USSR
Literature Lesson 7.4
Literature Lesson Urok literatury
Comedy, Drama 1968, USSR
Beware of the Car 8.1
Beware of the Car Beregis avtomobilya
Comedy, Romantic, Crime 1966, USSR
Watch trailer
Tickets
Dance Teacher 6.9
Dance Teacher Uchitel tantsev
Comedy 1952, USSR
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