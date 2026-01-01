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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya
Date of Birth
24 December 1905
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 November 1980
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.5
The Irony of Fate
(1975)
8.1
Beware of the Car
(1966)
Tickets
7.4
Literature Lesson
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1977
1975
1973
1968
1966
1952
All
6
Films
6
Actress
6
7.1
On Thursday and Never Again
V chetverg i bolshe nikogda
Romantic, Drama
1977, USSR
8.5
The Irony of Fate
Ironiya sudby, ili S legkim parom!
Romantic, Comedy
1975, USSR
Watch trailer
6.5
Igrok
Igrok
Drama
1973, USSR
7.4
Literature Lesson
Urok literatury
Comedy, Drama
1968, USSR
8.1
Beware of the Car
Beregis avtomobilya
Comedy, Romantic, Crime
1966, USSR
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Dance Teacher
Uchitel tantsev
Comedy
1952, USSR
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