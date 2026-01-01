Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Javor Gardev Javor Gardev
Kinoafisha Persons Javor Gardev

Javor Gardev

Javor Gardev

Date of Birth
23 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Zift 7.2
Zift (2008)
0.0
Theseus
Icaria 0.0
Icaria

Filmography

Zift 7.2
Zift Zift
Drama, Film-Noir 2008, Bulgaria
Watch trailer
Theseus Theseus
Adventure ,
Icaria
Icaria Ikariya
Drama , Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more