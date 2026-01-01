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Javor Gardev
Javor Gardev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Javor Gardev
Javor Gardev
Javor Gardev
Date of Birth
23 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Zift
(2008)
0.0
Theseus
0.0
Icaria
Filmography
7.2
Zift
Zift
Drama, Film-Noir
2008, Bulgaria
Watch trailer
Theseus
Theseus
Adventure
,
Icaria
Ikariya
Drama
, Russia
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