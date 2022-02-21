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Filmography
Chor Yuen
Chor Yuen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chor Yuen
Chor Yuen
Chor Yuen
Date of Birth
8 October 1934
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 February 2022
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Police Story
(1985)
7.0
Police Story 2
(1988)
7.0
Thunderbolt
(1995)
Filmography
7
Thunderbolt
Pik lik feng
Action
1995, Hong Kong
7
Police Story 2
Ging chaat goo si juk jaap
Action, Thriller, Comedy
1988, Hong Kong
7.6
Police Story
Ging chaat goo si
Action, Thriller, Comedy
1985, Hong Kong
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