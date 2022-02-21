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Chor Yuen
Chor Yuen Chor Yuen
Kinoafisha Persons Chor Yuen

Chor Yuen

Chor Yuen

Date of Birth
8 October 1934
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 February 2022
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Police Story 7.6
Police Story (1985)
Police Story 2 7.0
Police Story 2 (1988)
Thunderbolt 7.0
Thunderbolt (1995)

Filmography

Thunderbolt 7
Thunderbolt Pik lik feng
Action 1995, Hong Kong
Police Story 2 7
Police Story 2 Ging chaat goo si juk jaap
Action, Thriller, Comedy 1988, Hong Kong
Police Story 7.6
Police Story Ging chaat goo si
Action, Thriller, Comedy 1985, Hong Kong
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