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Nikita Tyunin
Nikita Tyunin Nikita Tyunin
Kinoafisha Persons Nikita Tyunin

Nikita Tyunin

Nikita Tyunin

Date of Birth
10 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Country of Deaf 7.4
The Country of Deaf (1998)
Collector 6.9
Collector (2016)
Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya 6.8
Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya (2008)

Filmography

Peregovorschik 6.4
Peregovorschik
Detective, Thriller 2022, Russia
Collector 6.9
Collector Kollektor
Crime, Drama 2016, Russia
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Kinotavr Shorts
Kinotavr Shorts Kinotavr Shorts
Short 2016, Russia
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Raskop 6.6
Raskop Raskop
Comedy, Drama 2014, Russia / Ukraine
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Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya 6.8
Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya
Drama 2008, Russia
Smert spionam! 6.2
Smert spionam!
Action, Detective, War 2007, Ukraine
Stroptivaya mishen
Stroptivaya mishen
Crime, Thriller 2004, Russia
The Country of Deaf 7.4
The Country of Deaf Strana glukhikh
Crime, Comedy, Drama 1998, Russia / France
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