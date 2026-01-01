Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nikita Tyunin
Nikita Tyunin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Tyunin
Nikita Tyunin
Nikita Tyunin
Date of Birth
10 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Country of Deaf
(1998)
6.9
Collector
(2016)
6.8
Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya
(2008)
Filmography
6.4
Peregovorschik
Detective, Thriller
2022, Russia
6.9
Collector
Kollektor
Crime, Drama
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Kinotavr Shorts
Kinotavr Shorts
Short
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Raskop
Raskop
Comedy, Drama
2014, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
6.8
Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya
Nizhnyaya Kaledoniya
Drama
2008, Russia
6.2
Smert spionam!
Action, Detective, War
2007, Ukraine
Stroptivaya mishen
Crime, Thriller
2004, Russia
7.4
The Country of Deaf
Strana glukhikh
Crime, Comedy, Drama
1998, Russia / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree