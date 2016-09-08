Menu
Poster of Kinotavr Shorts
Kinotavr Shorts

Kinotavr Shorts

Kinotavr Shorts 18+
Kinotavr Shorts - trailer
Kinotavr Shorts  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 8 September 2016
Release date
8 September 2016 Russia Utopia Pictures 18+
8 September 2016 Belarus
8 September 2016 Kazakhstan
8 September 2016 Ukraine
Production White Wolf Pictures
Also known as
Kinotavr Shorts
Director
Vadim Valiullin
Vadim Valiullin
Aleksey Naumov
Aleksey Naumov
Cast
Polina Smykovskaya
Polina Smykovskaya
Sergey Legostaev
Sergey Legostaev
Evgeniya Khrapovitskaya
Evgeniya Khrapovitskaya
Oleg Sokolov
Oleg Sokolov
0.0
Kinotavr Shorts - trailer
Kinotavr Shorts Trailer
