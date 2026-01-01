Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mick Jackson
Mick Jackson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mick Jackson
Mick Jackson
Mick Jackson
Date of Birth
4 October 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.5
Temple Grandin
(2010)
7.9
Threads
(1984)
7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
(1995)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2010
2005
1997
1995
1992
1991
1984
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Director
8
Producer
1
6.8
Denial
Denial
Drama, Biography, History
2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.5
Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin
Drama, Biography
2010, USA
6.7
Numb3rs
Drama, Action, Crime
2005, USA
5.6
Volcano
Volcano
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
1997, USA
7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Drama, Thriller
1995, USA
7.2
The Bodyguard
The Bodyguard
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Musical
1992, USA
Tickets
6.6
L.A. Story
L.A. Story
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1991, USA
7.9
Threads
Threads
Drama
1984, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree