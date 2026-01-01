Menu
Mick Jackson

Mick Jackson

Date of Birth
4 October 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Temple Grandin 8.5
Temple Grandin (2010)
Threads 7.9
Threads (1984)
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Denial 6.8
Denial Denial
Drama, Biography, History 2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Temple Grandin 8.5
Temple Grandin Temple Grandin
Drama, Biography 2010, USA
Numb3rs 6.7
Numb3rs
Drama, Action, Crime 2005, USA
Volcano 5.6
Volcano Volcano
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 1997, USA
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Drama, Thriller 1995, USA
The Bodyguard 7.2
The Bodyguard The Bodyguard
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Musical 1992, USA
Tickets
L.A. Story 6.6
L.A. Story L.A. Story
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1991, USA
Threads 7.9
Threads Threads
Drama 1984, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Watch trailer
