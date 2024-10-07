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Nicholas Pryor
Nicholas Pryor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Pryor
Nicholas Pryor
Nicholas Pryor
Date of Birth
28 January 1935
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
7 October 2024
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Hart of Dixie
(2011)
7.5
Constantine
(2014)
7.2
Less Than Zero
(1987)
Filmography
7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror
2014, USA
7.6
Hart of Dixie
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
6
The Chamber
The Chamber
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1996, USA
5.3
Sliver
Sliver
Thriller, Crime
1993, USA
6.6
Hoffa
Hoffa
Crime, Drama, Biography
1992, France / USA
7.2
Less Than Zero
Less Than Zero
Romantic, Drama, Crime
1987, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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News about Nicholas Pryor’s private life
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities We Lost in 2024
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