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Nicholas Pryor
Nicholas Pryor Nicholas Pryor
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Pryor

Nicholas Pryor

Nicholas Pryor

Date of Birth
28 January 1935
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
7 October 2024
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Hart of Dixie 7.6
Hart of Dixie (2011)
Constantine 7.5
Constantine (2014)
Less Than Zero 7.2
Less Than Zero (1987)

Filmography

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 7
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
Constantine 7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror 2014, USA
Hart of Dixie 7.6
Hart of Dixie
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
The Chamber 6
The Chamber The Chamber
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1996, USA
Sliver 5.3
Sliver Sliver
Thriller, Crime 1993, USA
Hoffa 6.6
Hoffa Hoffa
Crime, Drama, Biography 1992, France / USA
Less Than Zero 7.2
Less Than Zero Less Than Zero
Romantic, Drama, Crime 1987, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
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News about Nicholas Pryor’s private life
Alain Delon and Maggie Smith
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities We Lost in 2024
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