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Filmography
Nancy Lenehan
Nancy Lenehan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Lenehan
Nancy Lenehan
Nancy Lenehan
Date of Birth
26 April 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
(1997)
8.0
The Middle
(2009)
7.9
My Name Is Earl
(2005)
Filmography
4.8
Night Swim
Night Swim
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Candy Cane Lane
Candy Cane Lane
Comedy, Fantasy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Self Reliance
Self Reliance
Comedy, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
American Auto
Comedy
2021, USA
6.7
Bless This Mess
Comedy
2019, USA
6.9
Forever
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
5.6
Sex Tape
Sex Tape
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Episodes
Comedy
2011, USA/Great Britain
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