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Nancy Lenehan
Nancy Lenehan Nancy Lenehan
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Lenehan

Nancy Lenehan

Nancy Lenehan

Date of Birth
26 April 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
The Middle 8.0
The Middle (2009)
My Name Is Earl 7.9
My Name Is Earl (2005)

Filmography

Night Swim 4.8
Night Swim Night Swim
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Candy Cane Lane 5.6
Candy Cane Lane Candy Cane Lane
Comedy, Fantasy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Self Reliance 6.8
Self Reliance Self Reliance
Comedy, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
American Auto 6.5
American Auto
Comedy 2021, USA
Bless This Mess 6.7
Bless This Mess
Comedy 2019, USA
Forever 6.9
Forever
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Sex Tape 5.6
Sex Tape Sex Tape
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Episodes 7.7
Episodes
Comedy 2011, USA/Great Britain
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