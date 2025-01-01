Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Claude Rains Awards

Claude Rains
Awards and nominations of Claude Rains
Academy Awards, USA 1947 Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945 Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1944 Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940 Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
