Claude Rains
Awards
Claude Rains
Awards and nominations of Claude Rains
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
